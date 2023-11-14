ANDERSON, Ind. — Officials with the Anderson Police Department reported that a man is dead after being possibly struck by a vehicle on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the department, officials responded to the intersection of Third Street and Jackson Street around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning on a report of a man lying in the roadway who was “possibly struck by a vehicle.” When officers arrived, the man, unidentified by police, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the identity of the man will be withheld until the Madison County Coroner’s Office can notify his family. An official cause of death will be determined after an autopsy in the coming days, the release said.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crash Team were called to the scene after the incident and more details are expected to be released as they become available.

For individuals with information about the incident, they are asked to call Detective Travis Thompson at (765) 648-6723 or report an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).