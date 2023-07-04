ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department Crash Team is investigating a deadly crash from Monday evening.

Police responded to the scene of a crash with severe injuries just before 6 p.m. near Main Street and Haverhill Drive. The collision involved a Nissan car driven by an Anderson woman and a bicycle driven by a male.

The male suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He later passed away from his injuries.

His identity is being withheld until the coroner can make notifications to the family. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation. If anyone has any information or witnesses the crash you should contact either Sergeant Nick Durr at (765) 648-6660 or Detective CJ Christian at (765) 648-6089.