ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Harry who had to be put to rest after a battle with a cancerous bone tumor in his right leg.

Police said Harry’s handler, Officer Darron Granger, was by his side when Harry was put to rest on Tuesday after seven years of service.

According to the police department, Harry was transported to a veterinary clinic in December due to having issues with his right leg. An examination revealed the cancerous bone tumor.

K9 Harry (photo by APD)

Harry and his handler Officer Granger (photo by APD)

Harry was a Dutch Shepherd who specialized in explosives, tracking and apprehensions. He was deployed 161 times throughout his career with the Anderson Police Department.

“Harry was a great partner and loved working the streets of Anderson,” the police department stated. “He always enjoyed interacting with the public and showcasing his abilities in front of an audience.”

Anderson Police Department asked the public to keep Officer Granger and his family in their thoughts as the handler grieves the loss of his partner.

Those wishing to donate to the Anderson Police Department’s K9 division can do so by clicking here.