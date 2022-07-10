ANDERSON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Frank Buchholz, 16, a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Buchholz was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, black and green shorts, one gray sock, one black sock and black Nike tennis shoes.

Buchholz is missing from Anderson, Indiana, which is 43 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, July 10, at 2:20 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Frank Buchholz, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.