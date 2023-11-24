NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A 40-year-old Anderson woman is dead after being found unresponsive in her jail cell inside the Henry County Jail on Friday morning.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Heather Goodman was being held in an isolated cell with no other inmates and was found unresponsive in her bed at 5:05 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that Goodman laid down in her bed at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday evening after normal activity, the sheriff’s department said. The next morning she was found unresponsive leading to EMS pronouncing her dead in her jail cell.

There is no evidence of foul play, according to the preliminary investigation. An autopsy will be performed by the Henry County Coroner.

Goodman’s family has been notified.

The investigation is being handled by members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police and the New Castle Police Department.