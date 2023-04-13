RICHMOND, Ind. — A new app has been developed to give information and resources to the Richmond community. This comes after a large industrial fire occurred that displaced thousands of Richmond residents.

One of the Richmond residents that lived within the evacuation zone, Jessica Clark, was also an app developer. “The chaos that my family was experiencing personally became the inspiration for a single place that displaced residents could get instant updates, resources, and up to date information as the situation developed,” said Clark, CEO of The Next Level Innovations.

For iPhone users the app is available in the App Store under the search, ‘Richmond Emergency Info.’ The Android version is still being developed, but should be available soon, according to a press release sent from The Next Level Innovations.

To learn more, please visit here or download the app.