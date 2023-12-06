INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Court of Appeals will hear arguments Wednesday on another challenge involving Indiana’s abortion law.

The ACLU of Indiana filed a class action lawsuit in September 2022 claiming Senate Enrolled Act 1 violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).

Indiana lawmakers passed SEA1, a near-total ban on abortion, during a special session in summer 2022. It prohibits abortion in most cases, with the following exceptions:

When reasonable medical judgment dictates that performing the abortion is necessary to prevent death or a serious risk of substantial of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, or the “health or life exception.”

When the pregnant person receives a diagnosis of a lethal fetal anomaly

When the pregnant person is a victim of rape or incest.

Since the law’s passage, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled the ban didn’t violate the state constitution, overturning a preliminary injunction. That ruling came as part of a separate lawsuit challenging the abortion law. The state’s highest court later denied a request for a rehearing.

In the case being argued Wednesday before the Court of Appeals, the ACLU, representing Hoosier Jews for Choice and several anonymous plaintiffs of different faiths, will argue that the abortion law conflicts with the plaintiffs’ religious beliefs.

“There are numerous other persons in Indiana whose sincere religious beliefs are that they may and should obtain abortions for reasons not allowed by S.E.A. 1 and who are injured, or reasonably will be injured, by the statute,” the ACLU wrote in its complaint.

The ACLU will pin its argument on Indiana’s RFRA law, passed in 2015, which “prohibits government action that interferes with a person’s religious exercise, unless the government can prove it has a compelling reason for doing so and uses the least restrictive means available.”

In November, the ACLU also filed a narrower lawsuit challenging the law on behalf of abortion providers.