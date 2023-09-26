INDIANAPOLIS — You could be a millionaire if you recently bought a Hoosier Lotto +PLUS ticket in Hamilton County.

A winning $1 million ticket was sold at Maple Gasway off Maple Avenue in Noblesville, according to a release on Tuesday.

When playing Hoosier Lotto, players can add +PLUS for $1 for a chance to win $1,000,000 or other prizes in a second drawing that occurs immediately after the Hoosier Lotto drawing.

The winning numbers for Saturday, Sept. 23 are 9-23-25-28-43-44. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1 (800) 955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Hoosier Lotto jackpot for Wednesday, Sept. 27 is an estimated $34.2 million.