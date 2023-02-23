ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating after multiple shots were fired during an armed robbery Thursday in a Walmart parking lot.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were called around 5 p.m. to the Walmart store on Charles Street on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, APD officers found no people injured but secured the area.

Upon further investigation, APD found the victims involved the incident who said that they were loading groceries into their car when a Black male approached them. The man, police said, sold the victims candy and said he needed money for his sick daughter.

A short while after the victims gave the man money, APD said he returned to the victims’ car and this time was wearing a face mask. The man allegedly was armed with a handgun and demanded all of the victims’ money.

During the robbery, APD said multiple shots were fired. No one was injured by the gunfire.

The suspect, according to police, fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash taken from the victims.

Anyone with information on the robbery is being asked to contact Det. Trent Chamberlain with the Anderson Police Department at (765) 648-6746. To stay anonymous, call (317) 262-8477.