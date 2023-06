SPEEDWAY, Ind. – An armed robbery took place at Speedway gas station early Saturday morning in Speedway and investigators are still searching for the suspects, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a Speedway Convenience Store at 5259 W. 10th St. around 3:37 a.m. June 10, on a report of an armed robbery.

The two suspects were described as males with a long gun and are pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Matthew Dahlke at 317-246-5357.