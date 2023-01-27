INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include:

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch

1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180

Greenwood, IN 46143

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care

1684 Bush Lane

Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Frankfort Primary Care

2485 E. Wabash St.

Frankfort, IN 46041

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Frankfort Heart Care

2485 E. Wabash St.

Frankfort, IN 46041

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Brazil Primary Care (Suite

1214 E. National Avenue, Suite 100

Brazil, IN 47834

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Lafayette Cardiovascular, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery

3900 St. Francis Way, Suite 201

Lafayette, IN 47905

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Hoosier Dermatology

13450 North Meridian, Suite 363

Carmel, IN 46032

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Avon Primary Care

9723 E. US Highway 36

Avon, IN 46123

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Plainfield Primary Care

2155 E. Main St.

Plainfield, IN 46168

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Alexandria Primary Care

2012 South Park Ave

Alexandria, IN 46001

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Haubstadt Primary Care

835 South 9th Avenue

Haubstadt, IN 47639

Ascension St. Vincent said it will begin notifying patients of the closures in the coming weeks and that most of the impacted facilities will close in the next 90 days.

A spokesperson for the Indianapolis hospital sent us this statement earlier today:

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and as we continue to evolve how we deliver care in this challenging environment, we will be partially or fully discontinuing operations at several Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations.

“Impacted locations will remain open at this time with the majority closing in 90 days. Notifications to patients will begin over the coming weeks and we are committed to ensuring continuity of care for all whom we are privileged to serve.”

“We asked what operations would be partially or fully discontinued, but we did not receive a response.

“This is the third round of closures Ascension St. Vincent has announced in the last year.”