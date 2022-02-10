INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association is set to give an update on how job recovery is going for the industry Thursday morning. That update is coming at 10 a.m.

The restaurant business has been hit hard during this most recent omicron surge in COVID-19 cases, so if you plan to eat out anytime soon, this could have an impact on you.

It will give an update on the industry outlook, the value of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund from the government, and explain why they think Congress should act now to replenish the program.

They will give data on the current industry staffing, which impacts things like wait times, places closing early and some even closing altogether. All things people express frustration over.

Fortunately, not all restaurants are suffering right now. The Restaurant and Lodging Association says numerous downtown restaurants have made a profit over the last two quarters. They also say the state overall is excelling compared to our midwest neighbors.

Just last month, the industry used the College Playoff Championship to give Indy’s entertainment industry a boost. The association says events like that help attract people back to fill positions.