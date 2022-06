HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — At least one person is dead after a crash Wednesday on U.S. 31 in Hamilton County, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The sheriff’s office said it was at the scene of the crash — U.S. 31 and 226th Street — at about 2:30 p.m.

Authorities had U.S. 31 southbound closed at 236th Street. It has since reopened.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.