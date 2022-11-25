ANDERSON, Ind. — At least one person is dead after a semi trailer overturned on I-69 near Anderson on Friday, according to authorities.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said crash happened in the southbound lanes from Markelville Road to Rangeline Road (mile marker 227.8 to 227.6) about one mile north of Anderson.

All southbound lanes will be blocked until roughly 3 p.m., INDOT estimated. The left northbound lane is expected to be closed until roughly 1 p.m.

It is currently unclear how many people were killed or if there are any injuries. Authorities are expected to release additional details in the coming hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.