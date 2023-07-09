IMPD squad cars respond to the 2700 block of W. 38th Street for a fatal crash on July 9, 2023 (via Max Schroeder)

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is dead Sunday night after a car drove into a creek underneath a bridge along 38th Street on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, local police on scene said.

Crews with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis Fire Department were called around 10:00 p.m. to the 2700 block of W. 38th Street near Kessler on the city’s near northwest side for a car accident with entrapment involving an inverted vehicle.

According to IMPD Capt. Mark McCardia on scene, witnesses reported seeing a car driving at a high rate of speed go into the grass and into a creek underneath a bridge of W. 38th Street. The car, Capt. McCardia said, then flipped upside down and flattened before coming to a stop.

IMPD officials were unable to confirm how many occupants were in the vehicle, but Capt. McCardia said that one person was confirmed to be deceased inside. That victim’s age and gender have yet to be identified, according to IMPD.

“This is a at [sic] least one confirmed fatality,” an IMPD press release said.

As a result of the crash, IMPD said that W. 38th Street will be closed for several hours. Officers are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.