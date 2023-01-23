The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of Indianapolis Surgeon Dr. Scott Mimms calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health.

A petition was submitted Friday to the Medical Licensing Board and will be considered at the board’s meeting set for Thursday morning.

Mimms, who specializes in cosmetic surgery and advertises on Instagram, was featured in a recent CBS4 investigation about state government’s medical malpractice insurance business. The Indiana Residual Malpractice Insurance Agency offers insurance coverage to medical professionals who have been turned down by at least two private insurers. Indiana is one of just a handful of states that offers its own malpractice coverage. One industry expert described these state-run programs as “the insurance of last resort.”

In our exclusive story, we reported Mimms had 17 malpractice complaints filed with the Indiana Department of Insurance. It is now 18 complaints.

The petition to suspend Mimm’s license is based on four consumer complaints submitted to the Attorney General’s office.

The first dated April 4th of last year came from a staffer at the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (IPLA). During a license renewal application, Mimms answered yes to whether he had a recent malpractice settlement and to whether medical privileges has been revoked at any hospital.

Mimms offered IPLA explanations in writing on both answers. He said that a malpractice case involving a recent hernia surgery that an unnamed insurance carrier recommended a settlement. Dr. Mimms also stated his departure from Community Health Network involved questions about surgeries done in 2020 during the COVID pandemic. He wrote that he suspected there “was some racial discrimination involved” in the inquiry and sought to get an attorney involved. It is indicated Mimms voluntarily gave up privileges rather than spend time answering the hospital system’s questions.

Last that same month, patient Erica Salami filed a complaint about an arm lift surgery with “post-surgical complications” and that Mimms charged her for that procedure and a breast augmentation that was never done.

In December, two complaints against Mimms were filed by fellow doctors. Dr. Jon Jansen, a chairman of surgery for Community Hospital, told the Attorney General’s office that a Mimms’ patient died it was discovered the patient’s bowel was punctured during liposuction. The injury caused septic shock and death.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Cacioppo urged the Attorney General for an immediate suspension of Mimm’s license stating he was aware of “2 new deaths that have occurred by (Mimms’) hand.”

To respond to these allegations, Mimms spoke to CBS4/FOX59 by phone.

“I’ve become a target,” said Mimms, who alleges that Community Health Systems has been using him as a scapegoat. Mimms explained when problems surfaced with surgeries Mimms was involved with, patients were encouraged to sue him instead of Community Health’s hospitals.

Mimms promised that a defamation lawsuit against Community Health is in the works.

On Thursday, the Medical Licensing Board meets. The meeting agenda includes reviewing the petition to suspend Mimm’s license. Mimms said he will be there for that meeting.