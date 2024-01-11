INDIANAPOLIS – The reinstatement of an Indianapolis high school basketball coach doesn’t sit well with the family of a student involved in a physical altercation with him.

This week, the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township approved the return of Ben Davis basketball coach Don Carlisle for the 2024-2025 season.

Carlisle was placed on administrative leave in October 2023 after an incident involving him and a student made the rounds on social media. The video, taken on Sept. 6, 2023, at Ben Davis, showed Carlisle and the student involved in a physical altercation in which both Carlisle took the student to the ground.

The video lasts about a minute. Carlisle spends approximately 30 seconds on top of the student. It happened during a physical education class.

Carlisle’s attorney previously said the video didn’t show the first part of the encounter in which the student rippled a necklace off his neck and attacked Carlisle.

But attorneys Catherine Michael of Connell Michael, LLP and Tammy Meyer of Metzger Rosta LLP, who represent the teen, said Carlisle’s response was excessive. The attorneys believe the student was subjected to an “unacceptable and egregious act of violence” and took issue with this week’s decision.

From their statement:

Let us be clear: abuse by any superior, particularly within an educational setting, is intolerable and indefensible under any circumstances. Such conduct is a gross violation of professional ethics and the duty of care owed to students. The video where this occurred shows the conduct of the employee as well as the excessive response from this educator and is not open to interpretation. The video depicts the coach pushing this young man to the floor and hitting him repeatedly. Any allegation that our client harmed or attacked this school employee in any manner that would result in such an excessive and abusive response is refuted by the video evidence in this case. We are further dismayed and profoundly troubled by the school’s decision to rehire this individual as is being reported in the media. This action not only demonstrates a shocking disregard for student welfare in Wayne Township Schools but also amounts to institutional negligence of the highest order. Rehiring an individual who has abused their authority so flagrantly is not only a failure of the school’s duty to protect its students but is also a morally reprehensible act that undermines the very essence of a safe educational environment. This issue transcends the immediate case of our clients’ child; it raises serious concerns about the safety and well-being of all students within this School Corporation. Our clients demand full accountability from those responsible for both the initial act of abuse and the subsequent decision to reinstate the coach. Attorneys Catherine Michael and Tammy Meyer

The attorneys went on to say that they were “fully engaged” in pursuing further legal avenues to address the situation.

Here’s part of the district’s message to Ben Davis basketball families about Carlisle’s return:

We are writing to provide an important update regarding Mr. Carlisle and his future with M.S.D. of Wayne Township. After careful consideration and discussions between Mr. Carlisle and the District, we are pleased to share that we have reached an agreement with provisions that will allow for his return as a teacher and head basketball coach for the 2024-2025 school year. Both parties have expressed our commitment to moving forward in a positive manner. We believe this agreement provides an opportunity for Mr. Carlisle to continue making valuable contributions to our school community. MSD of Wayne Township

Carlisle led Ben Davis to a 33-0 record and a Class 4A state championship last season. Corey Taylor was appointed interim head coach and will continue to lead the team this season, with Carlisle set to return for the 2024-2025 school year.