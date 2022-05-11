EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries.

Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That 911 call can be heard below.

In the audio, Vicky White can be heard saying, “Oh, my God” and urging Casey White to stop so they could “get out and run.” It’s followed by what sounds like gunshots.

The recording lasts about seven minutes. Vicky White is heard for approximately a minute. The rest of the call involves the response from police and first responders following the crash that ended the national manhunt.

Tuesday evening, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined White died of single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He says the manner of her death has been ruled a suicide.

Some listeners may find the audio disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.

(Courtesy: Evansville Central Dispatch)