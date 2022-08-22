RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.

Two other passengers were transported to a hospital with serious injuries after being pulled from the vehicle. They are identified as 20-year-old Omarian Dixon of Lafayette and 19-year-old John Moore of Wheaton, Illinois, according to police.

Dixon and Moore are out of intensive care but remain in serious condition.

Four of the victims are part of ISU’s football team, according to the university. ISU said Musili was the only victim who wasn’t on the team.

Head football coach Curt Mallory called the crash a “terrible day for Indiana State football.”

The crash happened around 1:34 a.m. Sunday on State Road 46. Investigators said it appeared the car left the road and slammed into a tree before catching fire.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all involved,” said Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse in a statement.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” said ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis. “As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

The football team didn’t practice Monday. Student-athletes from multiple sports gathered Sunday night at Memorial Stadium to mourn the loss of their classmates and show their support for the football program.

Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff at the Student Counseling Center.

The crash remains under investigation.