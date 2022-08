WHITELAND, Ind. — Authorities are asking for information after a person was found dead in a field near a motel in Whiteland.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office said the body of a male was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel, which is located at 511 South U.S. Highway 31.

An investigation into his death is underway.

Anyone with information should call the Whiteland Police Department at 317-535-8100 or the Johnson County Coroners Office at 317-738-6031.