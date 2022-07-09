AVON, Ind. — Members of the staff at Chick-fil-A in Avon are looking for the owner of a furry friend.

The store posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that one of their customers left the sweet bear in their playground.

Photo from Chick-fil-A Avon Facebook

“Someone’s sweet little bear was left in the playground,” the post read, “We have fed him lunch but he’s ready to be home.”

Three days later, the bear still has not been claimed however many are sharing the Facebook post so Teddy can find his way home safely.

Dear Teddy’s owner, don’t worry, he is enjoying his vacation and some chicken nugs.