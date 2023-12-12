AVON, Ind. — An Avon chiropractic business and chiropractor are now defendants in a civil lawsuit after being accused of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress to the plaintiff.

The plaintiff in the case was named Jane Doe, due to the sexual nature of the battery claims made.

The woman accused chiropractor Roc A. Byrd of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress and Cornerstone Chiropractic of negligent infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Court documents said the plaintiff began seeing Byrd for chiropractic treatment following a car accident in April 2019.

Roc Byrd booking photo (Hendricks County Jail)

The woman stated she sought treatment for various injuries, including a sprained neck to hip, carpal tunnel, cubital tunnel, retina damage and other injuries.

She saw Byrd for treatment from April 2019 to February 2023.

According to the civil tort claim, on numerous occasions during the woman’s treatments, Dr. Bryd compelled the plaintiff to touch his genitals and Byrd reportedly touched the plaintiff’s genitals without her consent.

The touching was done in a “rude and insolent manner,” court documents said.

Cornerstone Chiropractic was accused of failing to have a female employee in the room, providing necessary safeguards to protect its patients and failing to properly oversee, train and manage its chiropractors.

The lawsuit went on to list four separate counts of damages from the claims of sexual battery and neglect including:

Count one (Battery) Count two (Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress) Count three (Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress) Count four (Negligence)

The document added Byrd’s conduct was “willfully, oppressive, maliciously intentional and committed with a wanton disregard of Plaintiff.”

Lawyers for the plaintiff also requested that the matter be tried by a jury on “all issues.” No trial date has been scheduled for this case.

FOX59/CBS4 reached out to Cornerstone to confirm Byrd’s employment status with the company and workers said they couldn’t comment on the matter.

Previous reports showed Byrd was charged with rape, sexual battery and three misdemeanor counts of battery in a late September case.

In that case, several former patients accused the chiropractor of touching them inappropriately during appointments. Much of the touching was reported to be in the genitalia area.

The visits mentioned in court documents happened between 2018 and 2022.

Three other women came out reporting inappropriate touching that happened to them during the early 2000s after learning about September’s rape charge against Byrd.

The trial for the criminal case was scheduled for April 2, 2024.