AVON, Ind. — A flipped police car in Avon closed eastbound travel as a result of a personal injury accident involving an officer, according to the Avon Indiana Police Department.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 36 at C.R. 900 E., with only minor injuries reported.

It is not immediately clear what caused the incident. Traffic was impacted for hours, but is now cleared.

This is a developing story, information will be updated as it becomes available.