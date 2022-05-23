AVON, Ind. — A crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation by the Avon Police Department.

According to authorities, the accident occurred on southbound Ronald Reagan Parkway just north of U.S. 36.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while officers and first responders assess the scene and begin their investigation.

According to police the accident results in serious bodily injury and involved a motorcycle. At this time, Avon police have not confirmed if the motorcycle driver is the victim in the accident nor have they clarified if other vehicles may be involved.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.