AVON, Ind. – Avon’s second Chick-fil-A will open for business this week.

Located at 7606 East US Highway 36, Chick-fil-A Beechwood Centre will serve up customers starting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. Moving forward, the restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Like all Chick-fil-A locations, it will be closed on Sundays.

The restaurant offers dine-in, drive-thru and carryout service. Customers can place their orders via the Chick-fil-A app or website.

The company said the new location will add about 100 full- and part-time jobs to the area. Chris Tincher is owner-operator. The Louisville, Kentucky, native moved to the Indianapolis area in 2002 and opened his first Chick-fil-A in Castleton. He later relocated to Avon, where he’s been owner-operator since 2009.

He’ll operate the original Avon location along with the new restaurant in Beechwood Centre, the company said.

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A is donating $25,000 to Feeding America to support hunger relief efforts for Gleaners Food Bank of America. The Beechwood Centre location will also recognize 100 local heroes by providing them with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The new Avon restaurant joins 30 other Chick-fil-A locations in the Indianapolis market. The company has more than 2,800 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.