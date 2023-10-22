INDIANAPOLIS — One fan made it inside Lucas Oil Stadium without a ticket on Sunday.

A statement from the Capital Improvement Board — the public entity that oversees Lucas Oil Stadium — confirmed a baby was born at the venue during Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts-Cleveland Browns game.

“We wish the family our warmest congratulations and wishes for good health,” Capital Improvement Board officials said via a prepared statement. “We are excited to be a part of their history.”

“We also want to extend thanks to our partners at IU Health for being prepared for any medical situation. They do a great job at meeting all the needs that come their way, and today was no exception.”

Officials have not released any additional information about the baby or their family.

The Colts fell to the Browns, 39-38, on Sunday, dropping to 3-4 on the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.