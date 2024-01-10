INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis will have a new acting police chief.

Mayor Joe Hogsett named Christopher Bailey to the position, effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Bailey will take over—on an interim basis—for Chief Randal Taylor, who announced his resignation in December. Taylor will transition into a new role as commander of the Victims Services Section.

Bailey’s selection will preserve continuity of leadership at IMPD; he’d removed himself as a candidate for the permanent opening for chief of police. The “internal process” to hire a new chief remains ongoing.

Chris Bailey (photo via IMPD)

“After two straight years of double-digit reductions in criminal homicides, it is critical that IMPD’s next chief of police is the right leader to carry forward the progress we have made with our holistic, community-based approach to improving public safety. I am focused on naming a permanent chief of police as expeditiously as possible while remaining thoughtful about the best leader to ensure our officers are supported through the challenges ahead for the department in a time when the profession of policing is changing rapidly,” Hogsett said in a statement.

“I am grateful to our IMPD officers and command staff who have continued to demonstrate professionalism and commitment to making our neighborhoods safer during this period of transition.”

Bailey has been with IMPD for 25 years. He’s currently the assistant chief of police, making him second-in-command under Taylor.

Bailey has been tasked with working with local criminal justice experts to recommend operational changes necessary to modernize IMPD. The resulting study will include recommendations to improve officer recruitment and retention as well as a comprehensive outside review of police shootings.