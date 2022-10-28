MUNCIE, Ind. — An event hosted by Ball State PBS is celebrating the life of a colorful man that brought a joy of painting (and a soothing voice) to so many.

The organization is hosting the Happy Little Fest on Saturday, October 29 in honor of Bob Ross’ 80th birthday.

Ball State PBS is responsible for producing Ross’ “The Joy of Painting” and is also celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022.

“As the home to Bob Ross’ ‘The Joy of Painting’ show, Ball State PBS is thrilled to commemorate Bob’s iconic work,” said Dr. Phil Hoffman, general manager of Ball State Public Media and assistant dean of Media at Ball State’s College of Communication, Information, and Media (CCIM).

Happy Little Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at LaFollette Field on Ball State’s campus and includes a celebrity guest.

Activities include:

Painting workshops with Certified Ross Instructors®

Bob Ross look-alike contest

Trivia

Bingo

Bob Ross merchandise for sale

Toast to the painter with birthday cupcakes at 1 p.m. in the big tent

“Scream” actor David Arquette will be on hand to lead two workshops for Ball State media and acting students. These workshops are not open to the public.

“I fell in love with Bob Ross and his painting technique like many people did watching him when I was younger creating incredible works of art right before my eyes,” Mr. Arquette said.

If you’re someone who finds Ross’ voice soothing, you can head to a sensory studio and view 24 original paintings at the Ball State PBS / WIPB Studios in the E.F. Ball Communication Building.

There will also be free Bob Ross for Kids painting sessions led by a Certified Ross Instructor®.

General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. It costs $80 for a package with a painting workshop and $150 for a VIP Festival experience. Kids 12 and under are free. For tickets and additional information, visit HappyLittleFest.com.