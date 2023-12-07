BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Bargersville fire officials want Hoosiers to celebrate the holidays but also prioritize safety during the festivities.

With Christmas around the corner, officials shared eight crucial tips to keep live trees safe and prevent potential hazards.

Choose a fresh tree:

Fire officials said when selecting a live Christmas tree, to opt for one that is fresh and green. They added to look for needles that are difficult to pull from the branches and to avoid trees with dry, brittle branches.

Water regularly:

Proper hydration is key to maintaining a healthy and safe Christmas tree, according to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Pruitt.

Families should water their trees daily to prevent them from drying out. A well-hydrated tree is less likely to become a fire hazard.

Keep away from heat sources:

Christmas trees should be placed away from heat sources such as radiators, fireplaces or heating vents. These sources can quickly dry out the tree and increase fire risk.

Use safety lights and decorations:

Fire officials said to ensure all holiday lights and decorations used are certified for indoor use and are in good working condition.

People should also inspect lights for any frayed wires or damaged sockets and replace them as soon as possible.

Don’t overload electrical outlets:

Avoid overloading electrical outlets by plugging in too many lights or decorations.

Fire officials said to spread them across different outlets and use surge protectors to prevent electrical hazards.

Turn lights off at night:

Even though it’s tempting, to reduce the fire risk, officials said to turn off the Christmas tree lights when leaving the house or going to bed. They added this would minimize the chances of an electrical malfunction causing a fire.

Dispose of trees promptly:

Families should remove their trees from their homes as soon as the holiday ends. This is because dry trees can quickly become a fire hazard.

Local waste management authorities have methods for proper disposal on their websites.

Consider artificial trees:

If you prefer an artificial tree, officials said to ensure it is labeled as fire-resistant. Even artificial trees can present fire hazards if overloaded with faulty lights or placed near heat sources.

By following the safety tips by the Bargersville Fire Department and Deputy Chief Pruitt, Hoosier families can enjoy a festive and worry-free holiday season.