BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Bargersville is searching for a suspect who injured a man by launching fireworks into his vehicle Sunday evening.

The Bargersville Fire Department and EMS responded to a car fire at State Road 135 and Smokey Row Road and found the injured male driver.

The driver told investigators that a mortar firework was launched into his vehicle, exploding and causing injury. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Bargersville police are asking anyone to contact them regarding this incident and where the fireworks originated.