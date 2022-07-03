TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Fireworks that had been lit several hours earlier caused a Trafalgar barn to catch fire Sunday morning.

Units with the Trafalgar Fire Department were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. Sunday to the 5000 block of 400 South for a reported structure fire. An on-duty Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area and noticed a small fire on the porch of a barn, according to a TFD Facebook post.

TFD and multiple other departments responded to the barn fire and soon after command was established. Units established a solid water line in a nearby pond while others were assigned duties opening up the structure and working handlines, the post said.

Photos provided by TFD of the first responders’ work can be seen below.







Photos via Trafalgar Fire Department Facebook

The fire, according to TFD, was marked under control in approximately 30 minutes. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental and was fireworks-related, the post from TFD read.

According to officials, the barn owners said that they had set off fireworks and let them sit in the driveway for approximately an hour and a half after lighting them. They then allegedly moved them to the porch of the barn where several hours later the fire started.