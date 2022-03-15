BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY – Bartholomew County authorities are asking drivers to slow down on county roads after a serious crash that may have involved road rage.

The crash happened Saturday on County Road 325 W, just west of Columbus and north of State Road 46. Police responding to the scene found a black pickup truck that had run off the roadway and rolled over three times into a cornfield. The driver of the truck was ejected from the vehicle and flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

Witnesses in the area told police the pickup truck seemed to be somehow engaged with a a black Dodge Challenger before the crash. Witness accounts indicated the vehicles were traveling at high speeds and may have been aggressively passing each other on the county road. After the crash, witnesses told police the Dodge Challenger kept going and left the area.

“We would obviously like to locate that individual, to find out what they can tell us,” said Major Chris Lane with the Bartholomew County Sheriffs Department. “We have not been able to interview the driver of the pickup yet, they’re still in the hospital.”

Lane said CR 325 W is heavily traveled by drivers who use it as a sort of bypass around the city of Columbus. Although the posted speed limit in the area is 45 miles per hour, many drivers go much faster.

While our camera was rolling late Tuesday morning, three drivers were pulled over for speeding within about 30 minutes. One of the drivers was doing 80 mph, according to the deputy running radar.

“People just really need to just slow down,” Lane said. “County roads aren’t the interstate, they’re not a state highway. They don’t have the shoulders like your state roads have.”

Ed Hopkins, who lives just north of where Saturday’s crash happened, said vehicles constantly speed by his house well over the speed limit.

“Yeah it’s almost like a race track,” he said. “It’s unfortunate.”

Hopkins said the speeding issue makes him especially nervous because his own kids are old enough to drive on the country road daily.

“Unfortunately I can’t control what everyone else does,” he said. “But hopefully people stay in control, that’s the main thing.”

“There’s no reason to be in a hurry,” Lane said. “You’re not going to do yourself any good if you get in a crash, it’s not going to speed up your trip.”

Lane said the Sheriff’s Department has a radar trailer that displays vehicle speeds as they pass by. The sign has been deployed along 325 West multiple times, which seems to help the situation temporarily. Such traffic enforcement efforts will continue, he said.

“We obviously can’t be out here 24-7,” he said. “Our deputies run a lot of calls every day.”