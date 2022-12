Need to make a late year run at your local BMV?

You’ll need to work around the holiday season.

All Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas.

Branches will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Dec. 27. They’ll only be open for a few days, though, before closing on Saturday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s.

They’ll reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Online services are available at the BMV’s website.