BEDFORD, Ind. — A Bedford furniture warehouse is a total loss after it became engulfed in a raging fire on Monday, said Bedford Fire Chief John Hughes.

Hughes stated that shortly after 4 p.m., the fire department was called to the 3200 block of 5th Street — where the Living Room Center is located.

Due to proximity of a nearby building, crews went defensive right away, explained the chief. It took firefighters a couple hours to get the blaze under control, and the scene was cleared just before midnight.

While the warehouse was reduced to rubble, the neighboring building suffered only minor damage, and no one was injured, noted Hughes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Video By Lawrence County Zephyr)