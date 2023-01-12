LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Lawrence County.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 just before 3 p.m.

Police said a fully loaded semi carrying cement clinker was northbound on SR 37, and a Nissan Altima was going west on Old SR 37.

According to a preliminary investigation, the light had turned green for the Nissan’s driver to turn left onto SR 37. The semi had a red light but failed to stop and went through the intersection and collided with the Nissan.

“The impact forced the Nissan off the right side of northbound SR 37, while the semi overturned, partially in the median and partially in the northbound lanes of SR 37,” said the sheriff’s office in a release.

Both drivers were taken to a Bloomington hospital. The driver of the Nissan, Katrena Cunningham, 64, of Bedford, died from her injuries. The driver of the semi, a 52-year-old Bedford man, survived.

The sheriff’s office said fog and rain prevented an air ambulance from responding to the scene.

Toxicology results from both drivers are pending.