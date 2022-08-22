BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Officials at Beech Grove City Schools confirmed Michael Renfro has resigned from his positions as a teacher and the boy’s head basketball coach, following a cocaine-related arrest earlier in August.

The district provided the following statement:

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Michael Renfro, who was a teacher and coach with Beech Grove City Schools, resigned from his positions with the district. As noted earlier, the district intends to fully cooperate with law enforcement officers as they conduct their investigation. The district has also contacted the Indiana Department of Education regarding Mr. Renfro’s emergency educator license, as the district is required to do by law.

Administrators announced Renfro had been suspended following his arrest on August 8. He was arrested after Henry County deputies accused him of going 45 mph and struggling to stay in the lanes on I-70.

Deputies noticed folded dollar bills inside Renfro’s vehicle and determined they contained a substance that tested positive for cocaine, according to court documents.

Several additional bags of cocaine were reportedly found inside the vehicle, leading to cocaine possession and dealing charges.

Renfro led the Beech Grove Hornets boys’ varsity basketball team to its first state championship in school history back in March.