INDIANAPOLIS — A Ben Davis boy’s varsity basketball coach is returning to the gym as a teacher and coach, according to school officials.

Previous reports explained a video showing the coach’s alleged assault was making rounds on social media.

The video, just over a minute long captured the incident between Don Carlisle and a student.

It was taken on Sept. 6, 2023, at Ben Davis, reportedly showing Carlisle and the student with their arms wrapped around each other in a struggle.

The two separated for a few seconds before Carlisle was seen wrapping his arms around the student and taking him to the ground.

Previous reports stated Carlisle was on top of the student for more than 30 seconds, but what happened before the video is what Carlisle’s attorney said was key.

“The video that’s shown is not playing the first half of what happened,” Carlisle’s attorney Robert Hammerle told FOX59/CBS4 via phone. “Where the student attacked my client and ripped a necklace off his neck. Mr. Carlisle was trying to confront him (the student) to get him to participate in class and the student refused and then attacked my client.”

The school would go on to put Carlisle on administrative leave while an investigation was opened into the incident.

The Department of Child Services and Indiana High School Athletic Association also opened an investigation but failed to comment.

In October, the school announced Carlisle was placed on administrative leave and an interim varsity boys basketball coach was appointed.

Corey Taylor would fill in while Carlisle was on paid leave.

Carlisle led the Giants to a 33-0 record and a Class 4A State Championship last season. School officials did not provide additional commentary on Carlisle’s situation in the October press release.

During a Jan. 8 meeting, Wayne Township announced they reached an agreement with Carlisle that would “allow for his return as a teacher and head basketball coach for the 2024-2025 school year.”

The township went on to express commitment to moving forward in a “positive manner.” In the last part of the statement, they said:

For the remainder of the current boys’ basketball season, Mr. Corey Taylor will continue to serve as interim head coach. We appreciate our veteran coaching staff’s commitment to our student-athletes and the character our players demonstrate as they stay focused on a successful season. The District remains committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all students and staff. Thanks for your continued support of our basketball program and school community. M.S.D of Wayne Township