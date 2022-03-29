INDIANAPOLIS — A Brownsburg bagel and coffee spot will offer a new take on its beloved business in downtown Indianapolis later this year.

Owners Chico Mbanu and Bob Goodpaster

Best Friends Coffee & Bagels announced on its Facebook page a new location in the upcoming Back 9 Golf and Entertainment venue.

Co-owner Bob Goodpaster says the new location will be called Best Friends Coffee & Spirits and will offer a cocktail menu along with items from the original Brownsburg shop like coffee, Pick-Me-Ups, espresso, frappes, and smoothies.

Goodpaster says the cocktail menu items will include wine slushies, boozy espressos, and a Chocolate Guinness milkshake — as well as an alcohol-infused take on a Best Friends favorite.

“A good portion of our cocktail menu will be derived from our Pick-Me-Ups!” added Goodpaster.

There will be no bagels or other food items sold at the new downtown Indy location.

At least two more Best Friends Coffee & Spirits are in the works at future Back 9 locations in Cincinnati and Louisville.

There are also plans to open a second Best Friends Coffee & Bagels, but Goodpaster says they are still finalizing the exact location.

The business is looking to hire management positions for the upcoming downtown Indy location and asks anyone who is interested to send a resume to bfcoffeebagels@gmail.com.

According to Back 9 Golf’s website, the venue is expected to open in June 2022. It will be located along the White River at S. White River Pkwy W. Dr. and W. Morris Street just south of I-70.

Smoothie flight

Pick-Me-Up flight

According to Visit Indy, Back 9 will also feature an “outdoor biergarten along with several thousand square feet of group meeting, training, and conference facilities in a unique indoor/outdoor sporting and entertainment space.”