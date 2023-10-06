FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the fall season here and the seasons changing the leaves may soon begin to fall. But before winter falls check out a few Indiana parks where fall foliage is at its best!

Brown County State Park

Nicknamed the “little smokies” Brown County State Park is 16,000 acres of hills, ridges and ravines. The park is a traditional fall color hot spot, with nearly 20 miles of tree-lined roads with views overlooking the forests. You can also climb the 90′ Fire Tower to take in the view of the hills o’ Brown.

Indiana Dunes National Park

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The Indiana Dunes are 2,182 acres of historic landscape in Porter County. The park offers more than just the beaches as multiple trails can be found with various hiking challenges. The park has over 3 miles of beach along Lake Michigan and offers parkgoers a unique view of the fall tree change.

McCloud Nature Park

Located in North Salem, Indiana this 232-acre park opened in 2003. Visitors of the park can hike for six miles of trails and enjoy views of Big Walnut Creek from the 100-year-old iron truss bridge. The nature center offers interactive exhibits as well as a bird viewing room. With observation decks available along with a boardwalk this is the perfect spot to see fall foliage.

Turkey Run State Park

Turkey Run State Park’s Trail 3

Located in Marshall, Indiana this state park offers a unique look as you can explore the geologic wonders. The park offers a chance to look at deep ravines while also walking alongside aged forests. Turkey Run also offers a ton of activities for all ages to keep visitors busy while they enjoy the fall foliage.