WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in Wayne County, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials began receiving 911 calls that a pedestrian on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle in the area of US Highway 35 and Flatley Road. The calls claimed the person was dead and the driver of the vehicle left on foot.

When first responders arrived on scene around 3:42 a.m., the person on the bike was pronounced dead. Police didn’t release the person’s name. The release said officers also located a Gold 2014 Chevrolet Malibu “with extensive front end damage just south of where the victim was located.”

Preliminary findings from the department stated the vehicle was traveling southbound in the 2000 block of US Highway 35 at “a high rate of speed.” Officials said the vehicle drifted off to the west side of the road before the vehicle struck the person on the bicycle.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department located the registered owner of the vehicle, who told officers the person who could be in possession of the vehicle. The owner said that person’s location was not known.

Around 6:04 a.m., officials received a phone call about a man who matched the description of the suspect stumbling in the area of 1400 Industries Road. Officials were able to locate the man, who was not identified by police. The person was found to have injuries consistent with being in a vehicle accident and was taken to a hospital.

The investigation into the incident, the victim’s identity and other circumstances are ongoing. Officials said in the release that an update will be made when additional information is available.