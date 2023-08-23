ANDERSON, Ind. — Madison County police have confirmed that a woman is dead after she was hit by the driver of a city vehicle Wednesday while riding her bike in Anderson.

According to a Public Information Officer with the Anderson Police Department, EMS and police were called around 12:35 p.m. Thursday to a section of W. 19th Street near the intersection of Madison Avenue for a vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, APD said officers found an adult female who had been struck by a person driving an Anderson city vehicle. That woman, APD confirmed around 1:30 p.m., has been pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately released by APD, however roads in the area are being shut down for the time being as crash teams investigate.