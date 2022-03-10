INDIANAPOLIS — Everything on four wheels is being affected by rising gas prices right now, including the biggest gas guzzlers out there like school buses and snowplows.

Many schools in central Indiana are locked into gas contracts that last months at a time, protecting school systems from the current high gas prices everyone else is having to deal with.

Matt Miles, the director of transportation for MSD Lawrence Township Schools, said they’re locked into prices they agreed on back in December and won’t have to renegotiate another contract until June.

”It’s going to throw us into a whole new level of thinking again, the last time we saw fuel prices like this was back in ’08,” he said.

Miles said he’s happy to be locked into prices from back in December right now.

”If we were to sign a contract based on today’s fuel prices we would be looking somewhere around $600,000 more in diesel alone than what we spent in prior years,” Miles said.

When it comes to signing a new contract for fuel, Miles said there are all sorts of strategies to use.

”When you lock in, basically, you have the advantage of setting what your budget is going to be,” Miles said. “So you’re betting at that time that fuel is going to go up in price because you’re going to lock in here thinking it’s going to go upward. The flipside could also take place, you could lock-in and the price could go down.”

Miles said it’s a gamble at times when the market is volatile. In the past, the school system has had good contracts and bad contracts.

With how gas prices are rising right now, Miles said they’re already expecting to pay more in their next contract.

”I would say we’re looking at a significant increase,” he said.

Other big vehicles out on the roads are already dealing with the rising prices. The Indy Department of Public Works manages the fuel for not only it’s big snow plows but all city vehicles.

“Think IMPD, think IFD, so pretty much every vehicle you see out on the roadway in the city of Indianapolis is maintained through our department,” said Ben Easley, an Indy DPW spokesperson.

Easley said DPW buys its fuel in bulk and city vehicles can fill up at any of the 12 fueling stations around the city.

”We have let folks know across the city-county enterprise that if they are driving one of the vehicles that we maintain to head to those pumps,” Easley said. “That’s because it’s cheaper at this point because we got it at a better price in bulk earlier on.”

Easley said DPW estimates it is 10 to 15 cents cheaper for city vehicles to fill up at DPW stations than normal gas stations.

Still, rising gas prices will eventually catch up to the city, Easley said they refill those fueling sites often and pay similar prices to what we all see at the pump.

Easley wants to make it clear, rising fuel prices have not caused DPW to scale back or change the operations of itself or any city vehicles.

”We’re not asking anybody to slow down their operations, we’re not, at this point, pulling back any kind of operations at all due to this fuel spike,” Easley said. “But we are asking our internal folks, if they are near our own gas stations, our fueling stations, just to use that to be cognizant of city budgets.”

As fuel prices continue to increase, Easley said DPW will keep an eye on its fuel budget. He said in the past, they have had to make adjustments to the budget and that is a possibility for this year. If that does happen, he expects it to be in the Summer and any changes to the budget would need City-County Council approval.