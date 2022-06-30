INDIANAPOLIS – The projected three-year closure of the northbound Binford Boulevard ramp to westbound I-465 is slated to begin next week on the northeast side.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the work will begin “on or after” Tuesday morning, July 5. Once shut down, the ramp will stay closed for about three years—it won’t reopen until 2025.

Image via INDOT

The ramp is closing to make room for construction and keep traffic moving during the Clear Path 465 project. Traffic exiting eastbound I-465 onto I-69 northbound will no longer have to deal with traffic exiting northbound Binford Boulevard.

It’s one of three upcoming long-term ramp closures, according to INDOT. The Allisonville Road ramp to eastbound I-465 and the Shadeland Avenue/56th Street ramp to northbound I-465 are expected to close later this summer and will remain closed through early 2024.

Allisonville Road set to reopen Friday morning

Allisonville Road is expected to reopen to traffic between the I-465 ramps early Friday morning (July 1).

INDOT said a stretch of dry weather allowed crews to resurface the bridge deck. The work will help seal off the surface from water and road salt to prevent potholes and future bridge repairs.

Crews also did additional work near the bridge to upgrade crosswalks.

Weekend I-465 repaving

Crews are expected to take a break from repaving the I-465 shoulders for the holiday weekend.

Single-lane closures are expected to resume during the weekend of July 8 through July 10 along eastbound I-465 from the White River to Allisonville Road.

INDOT said two weekend closures of the Allisonville Road ramp to eastbound I-465 are expected late in July ahead of the long-term closure.