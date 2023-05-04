POSEY COUNTY, Ind.– Birds from a flock in Posey County have tested presumptive-positive for the H5 avian influenza virus at the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL), according to a press release from the Indiana State Board of Animal Health.

Samples are being sent to the national USDA laboratory for confirmatory testing. Results are expected in the next few days.

This 23 bird flock are non-commercial, meaning they have not been available for sell or for consumption.

This is the first case of Highly Pathogenic Aviation Influenza in Indiana this year.

The Center for Disease Control considers the risk to human health to be very low.