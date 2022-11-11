CARMEL, Ind. – In September, BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its first Indiana location in Noblesville.

Now, the retailer may be setting its sights on Carmel for a second store. According to a zoning application filed with the city of Carmel last month, the proposed store would be located on Lowes Way, south of Carmel’s Lowe’s in Greyhound Commons.

The application said the property is currently being used for restaurants and parking.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts. The chain has more than 230 stores in 18 states and boasts more than 6.5 million members.

While it’s primarily concentrated on the east coast, the wholesale club also has locations in Ohio and Michigan.

The warehouse club operator claims to deliver “significant value” to members by offering 25% or more savings on groceries compared to supermarket competitors. Stores also offer a “curated” selection of products and merchandise.