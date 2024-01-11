BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A first-of-its-kind law in Indiana will require public places in Bloomington, such as restaurants, bars and doctor’s offices, to turn on the closed captioning on their TV sets.

The new law, passed by the city council, will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, allowing plenty of time for establishments to get up to speed on the new requirement.

The council said the new law not only makes the community more inclusive for the hearing impaired but increases the public’s access to information since televisions in crowded or noisy establishments tend to be difficult to hear.

The ordinance states that closed captioning is required to be activated on public TVs during business hours only and doesn’t have to be on every single TV if multiple TVs are playing the same channel. For example, if a sports bar is playing the same game on 10 TVs only two are required to have captioning turned on as the ordinance specifically states that only one out of every five TVs displaying an identical channel are required to turn on closed captioning.

The Herald-Times quoted a memo written by council member Stephen Volan about the new ordinance. In the memo, Volan said that while captioning “may seem to the casual observer like a requirement too trivial to be deserving of an ordinance, it’s significant to those with hearing loss. It removes a barrier, relieves an obligation to request accommodation to be treated equally in public, and relieves the indignity of having to reveal, explain or justify the need for accommodation.”

The law was suggested to the city council by a representative of the Indiana Association of the Deaf, according to the Herald-Times.

While Bloomington would be the first city in Indiana to adopt a closed captioning law, it would not be the first in the country. Boston recently implemented a similar law as did Portland, Oregon, and Rochester, New York, amongst others.