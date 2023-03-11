BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An intoxicated man was holding hostages at gunpoint inside a Bloomington residence Friday, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of N Kingsley Drive at approximately 5:10 p.m. to a 911 call from a juvenile that said an armed man was inside threatening to kill people. The juvenile and their sibling were able to escape from the house to call 911.

Crisis negotiators responded to the scene to de-escalate the situation, where they spoke with the 46-year-old man on FaceTime for approximately 40 minutes. The man threatened to kill himself and police multiple times. At 6:31 p.m. the man committed suicide in the kitchen.

No other individuals were injured, and remaining hostages were able to flee.

This is an ongoing investigation and information will be added as it becomes available.