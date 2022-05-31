HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Bloomington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hendricks County.

According to officials, the man was headed westbound Sunday night on U.S. 40 near County Road 550 West when he went off the roadway. He then overcorrected causing his vehicle to cross the median and roll over. The vehicle then hit a utility pole on the south side of U.S. 40.

Police say the man was ejected through the window. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Devontia Harper-Owings of Bloomington.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is believed to be be factor in this crash.