BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Whether you call it a Hoosier hipster haven or the home of Indiana University, you can’t deny Bloomington has that “je ne sais quoi.” In fact, B-town is so cool that it’s caught the attention of Thrillist.

Bloomington was featured on the food and travel site’s list of Coolest Small Cities in America. A small city is qualified as an area with a population of 100,000 or less, according to the Demographic Research Unit of the Department of Finance.

A little less than 80,000 people reside in Bloomington, described by Thrillist as a “quintessential Midwestern college town imbued with enough indie grit to satisfy even the most discerning shoe-gazing hipster.”

The town has a thriving live music scene, plenty of options for farm-to-table dining, a whole street’s worth of international restaurants, plus proximity to hiking and biking locales.

Bloomington is also home to the Tibetan Mongolian Buddhist Cultural Center, the only place in the U.S. with Tibetan Chortens.

Thrillist says April is one of the best times to visit Bloomington, in large part to the Little 500 cycling race. It’s known as the largest collegiate bike race in the United States.

