BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to two recent robberies, one of which occurred near Indiana University’s campus.

BPD Captain Ryan Pedigo sent a news release Wednesday afternoon announcing the arrest of a transient man named Byron G. Johnson. The 35-year-old was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in relation to two robberies this past month.

BPD first learned of Johnson on Tuesday after a robbery was reported at the IU Credit Union branch located at 510 E. 17th Street. BPD officers spoke with credit union employees, who described a Black man wearing a tan coat, black pants and a face covering robbing the bank.

Witnesses described seeing the man, who IU said at the time may have been armed, flee the area on foot while running south of the bank. Officers checked the area immediately south of the credit union, but were unable to find the suspect.

While speaking with bank employees, officers learned that the suspect had entered IU Credit Union, approached the counter and then handed a note to the teller. Once the man was given money from the teller’s drawer, he fled.

BPD investigators found the name “Byron Johnson” printed on the back of the piece of paper the bank employee was handed. After searching police records, officers learned that Johnson matched the description bank employees gave of the suspect.

Investigators also found out Johnson matched witness descriptors given to officers by a Circle K employee who had been involved with a robbery on Tuesday as well. BPD said officers were called to the gas station, which is located at 4405 E. Third Street, around 1 a.m. for a robbery.

BPD investigators then searched BMV records and learned that Johnson had a black 2011 Chevy Equinox registered in his name. Officers began immediately looking for the car, but were initially unsuccessful.

However, around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, BPD located the Equinox in the parking lot of Kinser Flats, located at 1610 N. Kinser Pike. Johnson, police said, was found inside the car.

While being searched, officers noted that Johnson dropped a sock and tried to use his foot to hide it. The sock was later found to have a “large amount of cash” in it.

Johnson was taken to the Bloomington Police Department for an interview without further incident. He was later taken to the Monroe County Jail and booked on the following charges:

In relation to the Circle K robbery: Robbery, level 5 felony Theft, class A misdemeanor

In relation to the IU Credit Union robbery: Robbery, level 5 felony Intimidation, level 6 felony Theft, class A misdemeanor



Online court records were not updated to reflect an initial hearing as of this article’s publication. As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Monroe County Jail was unable to provide a booking photo of Johnson.